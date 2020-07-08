Home » Leake » Carthage City Hall Lobby Remains Closed

Carthage City Hall Lobby Remains Closed

Posted on

The Carthage City Hall lobby remains closed. The drop box is open and staff is available by phone at 601-267-8322.The Mayors office announced last week that the lobby was closed for additional sanitation procedures. City Hall remains closed due to the recent increase of Covid-19 cases in the community.

Mayor Vivians released a statement saying “Some city employees throughout the region have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19. So we are closing certain public areas for the time being out of caution and concern. Please continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

