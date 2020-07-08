The Carthage City Hall lobby remains closed. The drop box is open and staff is available by phone at 601-267-8322.The Mayors office announced last week that the lobby was closed for additional sanitation procedures. City Hall remains closed due to the recent increase of Covid-19 cases in the community.

Mayor Vivians released a statement saying “Some city employees throughout the region have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19. So we are closing certain public areas for the time being out of caution and concern. Please continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”