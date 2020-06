City Wide trash pickup is coming soon. Mayor Vivians announced yesterday that plans are in place for July 22nd and July 23rd as one time pickup dates. Items deemed approved for pickup are trash, debris, household furniture, mattresses and other household items. Items that are not accepted include, tires, microwaves, vehicles, kitchen appliances, washer dryer machines, computers, and televisions. Clean up times are 7a.m.-4p.m. on July 22nd-23rd.