Carthage City venues are reopening. City owned buildings such as Carthage Coliseum, Mcmillan Park Community Center, and Lincoln Park Facility are available to rent again. New safety guidelines will be in place and deep cleaning will be provided before and after each rental. Additional $50. per rental will be added for cleaning cost. For more information or to rent call 601-267-8322 **The facilities have been closed since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.