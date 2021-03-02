Carthage Community Meeting Tonight

The Carthage Community meeting is tonight. Mayor Vivians said “the meeting will address recent gun violence in the city, reorganizing the Lincoln Park committee, details for the park reopening, and things we can do to improve our community and keep it safe.” She went on to say “if you are concerned please show up.”

Crime has been on the rise recently in our area. Proactive steps are being taken to improve the welfare of citizens.

The meeting will be at 6pm at Lincoln Park. It will also be carried live on zoom and Facebook.

Social Distancing and Masks are required if attending in person per COVID-19 guidelines. Contact City Hall at 601-267-8322 for any additional information.