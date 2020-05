Carthage curfew has been lifted for citizens. While the curfew has been lifted for the citizens of Carthage, the City of Carthage curfew is still In effect for businesses, according to Mayor Vivians. “We are still under The Safer At Home Order until May 11, 2020 unless any changes are made by Governor Reeves. Please CONTINUE SOCIAL DISTANCING and following all recommendations of the CDC and MSDHS.”