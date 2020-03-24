Carthage Mayor Announces Changes & Extends Curfew

Leake – Carthage Mayor Mary Ann Vivians has announced city reopenings, curfew extensions and continued guidelines. As of late Monday all Carthage gyms have been given permission to reopen. Curfews have been extended from 9:00pm-6:00am. The Mayor has also requested that CDC guidelines be followed, including the practice of social distancing, good hygiene and self-isolation. “We are asking everyone to stay inside! Please do not go out unless it is a necessity! I need you work with me to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Let us remember to pray for one another as we go through these trying times. We will get through this together.”