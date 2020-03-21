Carthage Mayor Mary Ann Vivians Provides Update

From The Desk of

Mayor Mary Ann Vivians

Dear Citizens,

This is to advise you that we do have a Confirmed Active Case of COVID-19 in Leake County. The Emergency Management Advisory Board is working with myself, The Leake County Board of Supervisors and the Medical Community. We ask again that each of you continue to practice social distancing. Please continue to follow the Proclamation that has been put in place to protect you. Please do not Panic. We are all in this together and we are working around the clock to help control spreading of this virus. I ask that we stay focused on the task at hand. We will keep you posted on any new information as it becomes available.

Thank You,

Mayor Mary Ann Vivians