Carthage Mayor’s Youth Council Applications Being Accepted

Mayor’s Youth Council applications are being accepted again. According to the  Carthage Mayor’s office applications are being received for grades 9-12 only. Members are chosen through an interview process. A selection committee reviews applications, and some students are chosen for personal interviews.” Interviews are conducted virtually or by telephone. All students who submit applications are informed of status by email. For more information or an application contact – [email protected] or [email protected]

