Carthage – Peace Rally At Trustmark Park This Sunday

A peace rally is scheduled for this Sunday at 3p.m. in Carthage. Organized by Mayor Vivians and CUMC Pastor Joe Barbor, the rally is set to discuss the state of affairs locally and nationally involving this nation’s racial climate. According to a released statement, “this gathering of prayer for healing and unity will allow all of us to come together to listen to our brothers and sisters in Christ in an intimate, open atmosphere.”

“Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, and bring open hearts and open minds. It’s time to let God move in our great city and nation, and it starts with us!”

Carthage – Trustmark Park, Sunday 3pm