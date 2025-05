CARTHAGE, Miss.–Following a murder in Carthage and a stabbing in Edinburg, Carthage Police had to be called to Baptist Leake Emergency Room for corwd control.

That call was Friday about 7 p.m.

An officer on the scene advised other officers that somepeople at the hospital might’ve possibly had weapons.

Several officers were dispatched and dealt with several people at the hospital, with at least one vehicle being towed.