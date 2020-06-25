Choctaw Health Center Receives Masks from Love Out Loud

The Choctaw Health Center received masks from Love Outloud. According to the Choctaw Health Center volunteers of the Love Out Loud-Neshoba group made and donated face masks to CHC. “Special thanks to Lanisha Bell, tribal member, for the idea of a mask drive for the Love Out Loud project. Public Health Services will continue to issue masks to community members as one of the steps to take in preventing the spread of COVID-19.Thank you Love Out Loud-Neshoba!”

*Love Out Loud was a county wide ministry mission initiative that served different causes throughout the Neshoba region.