Debbie’s “Favorite Daughter” Amber Robinson Shelly Wins First in the Month of Mama Contest!

(Brian Montgomery) Nearly a week has passed since Amber Robinson Shelly entered our Month of Mama promotion! Amber’s hope was to win the gift basket from EJR Frames Produce and Things, so she could become her mother Debbie’s favorite child and as luck would have it, she did just that. Now as both a child who is the favorite (and only son) of my mother, and a father of four children (two boys, two girls) I’m sure our winner may be Debbie’s favorite Amber, but sometimes the competition can be as tough as it was for everyone who qualified for the beautiful gift basket.

Congratulations to our first winner (and our favorite Amber) for winning the beautiful gift basket, thanks to Eddie and Penny from EJR Frames Produce and Things in Philadelphia. You find one just like it and other incredible Mother’s Day or everyday gifts at their location at 10660 Hwy 486 (about a mile and a half down from Neshoba Central High School.)

Next week the Month of Mama promotion continues with a chance to win a gift certificate from Magnolia Mama’s on the Square in Philadelphia. Learn more about this truly unique boutique by visiting their Facebook page, or by stopping by their location on the square in Philadelphia.

If you’ve qualified on the air or by texting and didn’t win today, your eligible for the remaining prizes without requalifying. Thanks to all who qualified and our drawing for Magnolia Mama’s happens next Friday.