Molina Healthcare Donates Diapers and Supplies To Mercy Reigns

Molina Healthcare has donated diapers and supplies to Mercy Reigns. According to the resale shop owners, Kathy Sullivan and Nee’a Waldrop, “we have an abundance of diapers and wipes right now for anyone in need. We are trying to help the ones who are really struggling. And we want to give a BIG shout out to Molina Healthcare for donating diapers and wipes to our diaper bank.” For more information about donations or how you can get invloved call Mercy Reigns Resale Shop at 601-697-3624

cover photo- Kathy Sullivan, Michelle Jones of Molina Healthcare, and Nee’a Waldrop