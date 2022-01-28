Disturbances and a BOLO issued Emergency Dispatches for Thursday Evening

5:08 pm – Dispatch was notified that cows were in the road on Hwy 487. MHP was notified.

5:24 pm – Dispatch notified Carthage Police that there was a disturbance on Massey Circle.

6:56 pm – A Carthage officer was called to the John Deer dealership for a report of someone backing in to a tractor.

8:14 pm – Deputies were called to Waggoner Rd. for a disturbance.

9:14 pm – BOLO issued from Attala County looking for a male and female driving a gray 2010 Ford Fusion. The two are suspected to be involved in a stabbing in Attala County.