Dixie National Rodeo starts tonight. Wagon Trains on the way.

A wagon train from Philadelphia heads down Airport Road in Flowood toward the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson Friday for the opening of the Dixie National Rodeo tonight.

The Dixie National, the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River, will feature two weekends of competition beginning tonight at 7 pm and ending Saturday, Feb 19, with two performances at 2 pm and again at 7 pm.

The Fairgrounds is partnering with the Foundation of Mississippi Wildlife Fisheries and Parks to hold the Spring edition of the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo at the Trade Mart the first weekend of the Rodeo.

The second weekend will feature the all-new Dixie National Rodeo Days event at the Trade Mart where fans can learn about all things rodeo.

Tickets are $20, $25, $30, and $35 and can be purchased at the Coliseum ticket office or online at Ticketmaster.com.