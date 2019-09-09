DUI, grand larceny and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Danielle N Forrest, 29, 2097 Attala Road 1167, Kosciusko, grand larceny, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Ieshia L McGee, 23, 1820 Old Salem Road, Walnut Grove, disturbing the peace, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Christopher M Thomas, 24, 231 Maple Street, Kosciusko, simple assault – by physical menace to create fear, shoplifting, Kosciusko PD

Adrian J Calhoun, 34, 377 Joe Lee Road, Ludlow, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, dhs, felony fleeing, possession of crystal meth, careless driving, no insurance, no tag, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

McArthur Hall, 59, 3286 Mount Charity Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, seatbelt violation, MHP

Angela C Klaver, 39, 719 Hwy 19S, Kosciusko, domestic violence – 3rd offense, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Latosha R Sanders, 40, 700 MLK Drive, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) other, child endangerment, seatbelt violation, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, MHP

Johnny L Townsend, 21, 621 Terry Lane Drive, Carthage, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance, no tag, Carthage PD

Jeremiah Jones, 32, 308 Rushing Street, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, disorderly conduct, speeding on state highway, public drunk, multiple warrants, Carthage PD

Walter Cooper, 61, 3022 Attala Road, Sallis, Aggravated domestic violence, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)