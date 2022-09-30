EC Falls to Bears 24-20

The East Central Community College Warriors were back in Decatur this week playing the Bears of Southwest Community College. Both teams were looking for their first win in the division and the Warriors were hopeful of their first win this football season. The Warriors had a 10 point lead at halftime, 13-3 and maintained a 10 point lead going into the final quarter, 20-10 however the Bears offense scored two touchdowns in the final quarter to win the game by 4 points, 24-20. Jaylin Thompson was named tonight’s Forest Chevron’s player of the game. Next week the Warriors travel to Bonneville to play the Northeast Community College Tigers in a non-divisional game. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning at 6:00 with the pregame show followed by the kickoff at 6:30pm.