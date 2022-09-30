HomeLeakeEC Falls to Bears 24-20

EC Falls to Bears 24-20

by
EC Falls to Bears 24-20

The East Central Community College Warriors were back in Decatur this week playing the Bears of Southwest Community College. Both teams were looking for their first win in the division and the Warriors were hopeful of their first win this football season. The Warriors had a 10 point lead at halftime, 13-3 and maintained a 10 point lead going into the final quarter, 20-10 however the Bears offense scored two touchdowns in the final quarter to win the game by 4 points, 24-20. Jaylin Thompson was named tonight’s Forest Chevron’s player of the game. Next week the Warriors travel to Bonneville to play the Northeast Community College Tigers in a non-divisional game. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning at 6:00 with the pregame show followed by the kickoff at 6:30pm.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

EC Warriors Play Outstanding Game against Jones College in Ellisville

EC Warriors Drop Heartbreaker to Hinds Eagles 28-23

EC Warriors Fall to Holmes 41-37

EC Warriors Drop Road Game to Coahoma Tigers 52-28

Geyser Falls Water Park Opens Memorial Day Weekend

EC Lady Warriors Sweep Doubleheader with Coahoma Tigers

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.