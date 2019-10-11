EC Falls to Number One MS. Gulf Coast

The East Central Community College Warriors were at home tonight hosting the number one team in the nation the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs. The Warriors were defeated in the game by a final score of 25-5. The Bulldogs were up 6-0 at the end of the opening quarter and had a 12-5 lead at halftime. In the second half the Bulldogs added one touchdown in the third quarter and another in the final quarter to win the contest 25-5 over the Warriors. The Warriors will play at home again next week hosting Hinds Community College during homecoming. Game time at 6:30 pm. Join us at 6:00 pm for our pregame show on Cruisin 98.3.