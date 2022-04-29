EC Lady Warriors Sweep Doubleheader with Coahoma Tigers

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back at the Softball Complex in Decatur today for their final regular season games hosting the Lady Tigers of Coahoma Community College in a softball doubleheader. The Lady Warriors had no problem adding two conference wins to their season record to improve to 16-12. The Lady Warriors won game one in the top of the 5th inning 20-3 and won game two 14-0 in the top of the 5th inning. The EC Lady Warriors will be the number 6 seed going into the playoffs next week at Jones College.