Home » Leake » EC Lady Warriors Sweep Doubleheader with Coastal Alabama North

EC Lady Warriors Sweep Doubleheader with Coastal Alabama North

Posted on

The preseason number 15 nationally ranked East Central Lady Warriors began the 2020 softball season today hosting the Lady Eagles of Coastal Alabama North in a double header at the Softball Complex in Decatur. The Lady Warriors dominated the first game shutting out the Lady Eagles 10-0 in a game that ended in the top of the fifth inning due to the 10 run rule.

It was a much tighter second game with the Lady Warriors taking a 1 run lead in the bottom of the first inning but that would end all scoring until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Lady Warriors added 2 runs to take a 3-0 lead. The Lady Eagles added a run in the top of the fifth inning and another run in the top of the six inning to cut the Lady Warriors lead down to 1 run (3-2). The only additional run to score in the game came in the bottom of the six inning by the Lady Warriors giving them a 2 run victory in game two (4-2).

Our next broadcast of East Central Lady Warriors Softball will be Friday, March 6 at 3:00 pm when the Lady Warriors host Coahoma Community College for a double header in Decatur.

Submit a Comment