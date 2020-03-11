EC Lady Warriors Sweep games with Marion Military Lady Tigers

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors returned to the Softball Complex today to host doubleheader games with the Marion Military Institute Lady Tigers. The 14th Nationally Ranked Lady Warriors entered today’s game 12-4 on the season while the Lady Tigers entered 18-9 overall this season. Game one was a long one with 32 runs scored between the two teams but the game finally came to an end in the top of the seventh inning after the Lady Tigers failed to at least tie the score. The final score Lady Warriors 18-14 over Marion Military.

In game two, the Lady Tigers would take a 3 run lead over the Lady Warriors in the top of the second inning, 5-2. The score would remain the same until the bottom of the 5th when the Lady Warriors scored a couple of runs to cut the lead down to only 1 run. Both teams would add two runs in the 6th inning with the Tigers holding on to a run run lead after failing to score in the top of the 7th. The Lady Warriors would complete their sweep of Marion Military by adding two runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to win game two by the final score of 8-7. With today’s wins the Lady Warriors improve to 14-4 on the season.

Our next broadcast of Lady Warriors softball on Cruisin 98 will be March 31 at 4:00 pm when EC hosts Meridian Community College.