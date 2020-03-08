Home » Leake » EC Lady Warriors Sweep series with Lansing Stars

EC Lady Warriors Sweep series with Lansing Stars

Posted on

The East Central Community College Lady Warriors were back on the Softball Complex in Decatur today hosting the Lansing Michigan Community College Lady Stars in a softball doubleheader. The Lady Warriors were enjoying a 3-0 shutout of the Lady Stars until the top of the final inning of play when the Lady Stars exploded for 7 runs to gain the lead by 4 runs going into the bottom of the seventh but the Lady Warriors maintained their composure and put on a run scoring frenzy of their own, scoring 6 runs to win game one 9-7.

In game two, it was the Lady Stars putting the first run on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning but the Lady Warriors had a big bottom of the second scoring 6 runs to take a 5 run lead. After leading 8-1 going into the top of the fifth inning, the Lady Stars scored 3 runs to cut into EC’s lead in the top of the fifth but the Lady Warriors got two runs back in the bottom of the inning leading 11-4. Top of the sixth, Lansing added two runs but EC scored 3 in the bottom of the sixth – ending the game on a “runs rule” with a 14-6 victory. With today’s sweep, the Lady Warriors improve to 12-4 on the season.

Our next broadcast of EC Lady Warriors softball is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon on Cruisin 98 at 3:00 pm when Marion Military travels to Decatur. The game will be audio and video streamed on cruisin98news.com as well as video streamed on the East Central Community College website eccc.edu.

Submit a Comment