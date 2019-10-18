EC Warriors Almost Upset # 6 Hinds Bulldogs

The East Central Community College Warriors lose a heart-breaker 23-20 in overtime to the number 6 team in the country the Hinds Community College Bulldogs during homecoming on Warrior Field at Bailey Stadium in Decatur tonight. The Bulldogs were leading the game 13-6 after the first quarter but the Warriors pulled within 1 point by halftime, 13-12. The Warriors put the only points on the scoreboard in the third quarter scoring a touchdown and a 2 point conversion to go ahead of Hinds in the game 20-13. Very late in the fourth quarter the Hinds Bulldogs scored a touchdown to tie the game 20-20 sending the game into overtime. After the Warriors failed to score any points in their overtime possession, the Hinds Bulldogs squeezed out the overtime victory over the Warriors with a field goal to win the game by the final score of 23-20. The Warriors will travel to Jones College next Thursday for their final regular season game. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm with our pregame show on the air at 6:30pm on Cruisin 98.