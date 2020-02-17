EC Warriors Baseball Drops Doubleheader versus Shelton State Bucks

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team hosted the Shelton State Bucks from Tuscaloosa, Alabama at the Clark/Gay baseball complex in Decatur today. The teams played back to back games with the Warriors falling short to the Bucks in both games. In game one, the Bucks won the game in nine innings 4-1. In game two, the Bucks scored a couple of runs in the top of the fourth inning and the Warriors answered in the bottom of the inning scoring three runs to take a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately the Warriors lead was quickly answered by the Bucks in the top of the fifth inning, scoring 4 runs to reclaim the lead 6-3. Both teams would add additional runs but when the bottom of the seventh inning was over, the Bucks had their second win of the day over the Warriors with the final score of 8-4.

Our next broadcast of East Central Warriors baseball will be next Saturday when the Warriors will play two games in the ECCC Rush Invitational in Decatur. The Warriors first game will be at 11:00 am versus Bossier Parish Community College and their second game will be played at 7:00 pm versus Jefferson College. Both of those games will be available on Cruisin 98, cruisin98news.com, and eccc.edu.