EC Warriors Defeat Co-Lin Wolves 13-10

The East Central Community College Warriors traveled to Wesson tonight to play the undefeated Co-Lin Community College Wolves and came away with an upset 13-10 overtime victory. After trailing the Wolves 10-0 in the first half the Warriors began to cut away the Wolves lead scoring a field goal before the half ended then scoring a touchdown in the 4th quarter to tie the game a 10-10. The Warriors then held the Wolves scoreless in their overtime possession and kicker Robens Beauplan won the game for the Warriors with a field goal.

Next Thursday night the EC Warriors return to Decatur for their final game of the season playing the Eagles of Hinds Community College. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm with our pregame show on the air at 6:00pm.