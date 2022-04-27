EC Warriors Drop 2 Games to Meridian Eagles

In their final regular season home game the East Central Community College Warriors baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader hosting the number 8 nationally ranked Meridian Community College Eagles. Meridian ended the first game in the bottom of the 5th inning due to the 10 run rule winning 11-1. In game two the Warriors had big innings in the 5th and 6th innings dropping the Eagles lead down to only one run but the Eagles scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning to win the game 9-5. With todays games, the Warriors overall season record stands at 27-15 and 13-13 in the conference.

Our next broadcast to EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 will be this Friday afternoon beginning at 2:00pm when the Lady Warriors Softball team will host a doubleheader with the Lady Tigers of Coahoma Community College.