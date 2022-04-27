HomeLeakeEC Warriors Drop 2 Games to Meridian Eagles

EC Warriors Drop 2 Games to Meridian Eagles

by

In their final regular season home game the East Central Community College Warriors baseball team dropped  both games of a doubleheader hosting the number 8 nationally ranked Meridian Community College Eagles. Meridian ended the first game in the bottom of the 5th inning due to the 10 run rule winning 11-1. In game two the Warriors had big innings in the 5th and 6th innings dropping the Eagles lead down to only one run but the Eagles scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning to win the game 9-5. With todays games, the Warriors overall season record stands at 27-15 and 13-13 in the conference.

Our next broadcast to EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 will be this Friday afternoon beginning at 2:00pm when the Lady Warriors Softball team will host a doubleheader with the Lady Tigers of Coahoma Community College.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

EC Lady Warriors Split Doubleheader with Hinds Lady Eagles

EC Warriors Sweep Doubleheader Baseball in Decatur

EC Warriors Sweeps Doubleheader Baseball in Decatur

EC Lady Warriors Sweep Doubleheader with Gulf Coast Bulldogs

EC Warriors Split doubleheader with Delta Trojans

EC Warriors Split Baseball Doubleheader with Jones Bobcats

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.