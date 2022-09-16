EC Warriors Drop Heartbreaker to Hinds Eagles 28-23

The East Central Community College Warriors played their first South Division game tonight at home in Decatur hosting the Eagles of Hinds Community College. The Warriors 0-2 on the season matched the Eagles 0-2 record and the Warriors hoped to earn their first win of the season and come away 1-0 in the South division but the Eagles had the same hopes. The game remained close during the first half and the Warriors looked great at the beginning of the third quarter scoring a touchdown on their opening possession but the Eagles refused to go away and were up by 5 points as time expired in the contest, 28-23. Damon Mapp was named tonight’s Forest Chevron’s player of the game. Next week the Warriors will travel to face the Jones College Bobcats in another South Division matchup. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning with the pregame show at 6:30pm with a 7:00pm kickoff.