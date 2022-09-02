EC Warriors Drop Road Game to Coahoma Tigers 52-28

The East Central Community College Warriors opened the 2022 football season traveling to Clarksdale to play the Tigers from Coahoma Community College. The first quarter of the game was all Warriors as they took a 20-9 lead into the second quarter however the remainder of the contest all mostly all Tigers. By the end of the second quarter the Tigers were leading 31-20. The only additional scoring for the Warriors came in the third quarter when the defense intercepted the football and took it in for a touchdown and the offense added a two point conversion to give the Warriors 28 points in the game but they still trailed the Tigers by 10 points going into the final quarter, 38-28. The Tigers added another 14 points in the fourth quarter winning the game 52-28. Freshman Devontae Causey was named the Forest Chevron Warriors player of the game. Next week the Warriors will be at home to play the Bulldogs of Holmes Community College. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning with the pre-game show at 6:00pm. Video streaming will also be available on kicks96news.com and eccclive.com/gold channel.