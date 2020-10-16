EC Warriors Fall Short to Pearl River Wildcats

The East Central Community College Warriors made the long road trip to Poplarville to play the Pearl River Community College Wildcats in MAC division football. The Warriors played the Wildcats well but would fall short by one touchdown. The final score gives the Wildcats a 28 to 21 victory. The Warriors scored the first points in the game early in the first quarter but the Wildcats would answer then add another touchdown to go ahead 14-7. The Warriors scored again before the half ended to tie the game 14-14. The third quarter was all Wildcats, scoring and additional 14 points while keeping the Warriors off the scoreboard. The Warriors would score in the final quarter to cut the Wildcats lead but that would end the scoring in the game giving the Wildcats a 28-21 victory.

Next week, the EC Warriors return to Bailey Stadium in Decatur to play the top ranked Bulldogs of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Kickoff at 6:30 pm with the pregame show on the air at 6:00 pm.