EC Warriors Fall to #5 EM Lions

The East Central Community College Warriors traveled to East Mississippi Community College to play the defending national champion and nationally ranked Lions. The Lions came away with a 24-0 victory, scoring 10 points in the opening quarter and 7 points in the second to lead 17-0 at halftime. No points were scored in the third quarter and only one touchdown by the Lions late in the fourth quarter. Next week the Warriors will be on the road again traveling to Copiah-Lincoln Community College for a 6:30 pm kickoff. Joins us for the pregame show at 6:00 pm on Cruisin 98.3.