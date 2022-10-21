EC Warriors Fall to Co-Lin Wolves 26-14

The East Central Community College Warriors were back home this week in Decatur celebrating homecoming and playing their final home football game of the season hosting the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Wolves. The Warriors scored the first and the final points of the game but came up short to the Wolves by 12 points, losing the game 26-14. Co-Lin was leading 20-3 at halftime but the Warriors held them to only 6 points in the second half while adding 11 points for the fans at the game for homecoming. Trevon Wash and Devontae Causey were named tonight’s Forest Chevron’s players of the game. The Warriors will be back on the road next Thursday for their final game of the season playing the Wildcats of Pearl River Community College. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning with the pregame show at 6:30pm followed by the kick-off at 7:00pm.