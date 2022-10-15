EC Warriors Fall to Gulf Coast Bulldogs 35-0

HomeLeakeEC Warriors Fall to Gulf Coast Bulldogs 35-0

The East Central Community College Warriors traveled to Perkinston this afternoon to play South Division football against the Bulldogs of Gulf Coast Community College during the Bulldogs homecoming. The Bulldogs came away with a shutout 35-0 over the Warriors dashing East Central hopes of posting their first win of the season after several close games. The Warriors are now 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the South Division while Gulf Coast improves to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the division. Trevon Walsh and Michael Coats were named today’s Forest Chevron’s players of the game. The Warriors return to Decatur Thursday for their final home game of the season hosting the Wolves of Copiah Lincoln Community College. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning with the pregame show at 6:00pm. Video streaming will also be available on kicks96news.com and eccclive.com/gold-channel.

