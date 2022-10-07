EC Warriors Fall to Northeast Tigers 34-20

The East Central Community College Warriors traveled to Boonville to play a non division football game against the Tigers of Northeast Community College hoping to pull out their first win of the 2022 season but came up short to the Tigers by 14 points, 34-20. The Tigers took advantage of turnovers in the opening quarter to go ahead 13-7 and were up 20-13 at halftime. The Tigers put up the only points scored in the third quarter and then added another touchdown in the fourth. The Warriors added a touchdown late in the final quarter to end scoring for both teams and giving the Tigers a 34-20 victory. Warriors defense end Peyton Posey was named tonight’s Forest Chevron’s player of the game. The next Warriors game will be a Saturday road trip to play the Bulldogs of Gulf Coast Community College during the Bulldogs homecoming. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning with the pregame show at 3:00pm followed by live play by play coverage. Kickoff for the game is set for 3:30pm.