EC Warriors Play Outstanding Game against Jones College in Ellisville

Although the Warriors fail short to the Bobcats by 3 points-17-14, considering they played the number 5 nationally ranked team on their home field in Ellisville it was an exciting game for the East Central Community College Warriors. The Warriors entered the game looking for their first win on the season while the Bobcats entered 3-0 on their season. The Warriors trailed by only 3 points at halftime. 10-7. The Bobcats added a touchdown in the third quarter but the Warriors answered with a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Warriors defense prevented the Bobcats from scoring for the remainder of the contest making the final score 17-14 Bobcats. Number 23 defensive freshman Javonta Stewart was named tonight’s Forest Chevrons player of the game. Next week the Warriors return to Decatur to host the Bears of Southwest Community College. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning with the pregame show at 6:00pm. Video streaming will also be available on kicks96news.com and eccclive.com/gold-channel.