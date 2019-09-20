EC Warriors Shutout Pearl River Wildcats 35-0

The East Central Community College Wildcats played host to the Pearl River Community College Wildcats tonight in Decatur and came away with a 35-0 shutout. The Warriors scored three touchdowns in the opening quarter and were up 21-0 at halftime. In the second half, the Warriors would add one touchdown in the third quarter and another in the final quarter for the final score of 35-0. Next week the Warriors will travel to East Mississippi Community College for a 7:00 pm kickoff. Join us for the pregame show at 6:30pm on Cruisin 98.3.