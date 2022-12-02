HomeLeakeEC Warriors Split Basketball Doubleheader in Decatur

EC Warriors Split Basketball Doubleheader in Decatur

by
EC Warriors Split Basketball Doubleheader in Decatur

The East Central Community College basketball teams were in action in Decatur tonight. The Lady Warriors played the Lady Tigers of Coahoma Community College from Clarksdale in the opening contest. The Lady Warriors enjoyed a two point lead after the opening quarter but would trail the Lady Tigers for the remaining quarters of the game. At halftime the Lady Warriors were down by 3 points, 23-20 and when the horn sounded to end the game the Lady Tigers came away with a 16 point victory, 58-42. The Lady Warriors are now 3-5 on the young season.

In game two, The Warriors took the floor against the Stars of South Arkansas Community  College from El Dorado. The Stars enjoyed a 5 point lead at halftime, 40-35 but the Warriors played a very strong second half and won the game by 5 points, 90-85. With tonight’s victory the Warriors improve their season record to 6-3.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

EC Warriors Fall to Pearl River Wildcats 23-7

EC Warriors Fall to Co-Lin Wolves 26-14

EC Warriors Fall to Gulf Coast Bulldogs 35-0

EC Warriors Fall to Northeast Tigers 34-20

EC Falls to Bears 24-20

EC Warriors Play Outstanding Game against Jones College in Ellisville