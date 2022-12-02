EC Warriors Split Basketball Doubleheader in Decatur

The East Central Community College basketball teams were in action in Decatur tonight. The Lady Warriors played the Lady Tigers of Coahoma Community College from Clarksdale in the opening contest. The Lady Warriors enjoyed a two point lead after the opening quarter but would trail the Lady Tigers for the remaining quarters of the game. At halftime the Lady Warriors were down by 3 points, 23-20 and when the horn sounded to end the game the Lady Tigers came away with a 16 point victory, 58-42. The Lady Warriors are now 3-5 on the young season.

In game two, The Warriors took the floor against the Stars of South Arkansas Community College from El Dorado. The Stars enjoyed a 5 point lead at halftime, 40-35 but the Warriors played a very strong second half and won the game by 5 points, 90-85. With tonight’s victory the Warriors improve their season record to 6-3.