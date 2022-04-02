EC Warriors Split doubleheader with Delta Trojans

HomeLeakeEC Warriors Split doubleheader with Delta Trojans

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played doubleheader MACCC baseball at home today on the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur hosting the Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College. The Warriors entered todays games 19-8 overall and 6-6 in the conference while the Trojans entered 12-11 overall and 7-5 in conference play. The Warriors won the first game of the doubleheader by the “10 run rule” in the bottom of the 6th inning 14-4 but the Trojans pulled off the win in the seven inning second game by the final score of 5-4. The EC Warriors are now 20-9 overall and 7-7 in the conference.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 will be Wednesday, April 6 beginning at 3:00pm when the Lady Warriors will host the Ladies of Gulf Coast Community College for doubleheader softball in Decatur.

