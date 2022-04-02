EC Warriors Split doubleheader with Delta Trojans

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played doubleheader MACCC baseball at home today on the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur hosting the Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College. The Warriors entered todays games 19-8 overall and 6-6 in the conference while the Trojans entered 12-11 overall and 7-5 in conference play. The Warriors won the first game of the doubleheader by the “10 run rule” in the bottom of the 6th inning 14-4 but the Trojans pulled off the win in the seven inning second game by the final score of 5-4. The EC Warriors are now 20-9 overall and 7-7 in the conference.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 will be Wednesday, April 6 beginning at 3:00pm when the Lady Warriors will host the Ladies of Gulf Coast Community College for doubleheader softball in Decatur.