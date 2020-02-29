The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team hosted the number 14th nationally ranked Tigers from Northeast Community College today at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur. The Warriors fail short to the Tigers in game one by the final score of 14-9 but in game two the Warriors shut out the Tigers 4 runs to none. With the win the Warriors improve their season record to 5-5.
Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball will be tomorrow afternoon beginning at 2:00 pm as the Warriors host Coastal Alabama-South for another double header in Decatur. The games will be available on Cruisin 98.3 with live video streaming on cruisin98news.com and at eccc.edu.
EC Warriors Split Doubleheader with Northeast Tigers
