EC Warriors Split Doubleheader with Northeast Tigers

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team hosted the number 14th nationally ranked Tigers from Northeast Community College today at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur. The Warriors fail short to the Tigers in game one by the final score of 14-9 but in game two the Warriors shut out the Tigers 4 runs to none. With the win the Warriors improve their season record to 5-5.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors baseball will be tomorrow afternoon beginning at 2:00 pm as the Warriors host Coastal Alabama-South for another double header in Decatur. The games will be available on Cruisin 98.3 with live video streaming on cruisin98news.com and at eccc.edu.