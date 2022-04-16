EC Warriors Sweep Doubleheader Baseball in Decatur

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team played doubleheader baseball today hosting the Northwest Community College Rangers from Senatobia at the Clark/Gay Baseball Complex in Decatur. The Warriors won game one by the final score of 12-8 after a lightning delay in the top of the 9th inning. Game two was also won by the Warriors in extra innings by the final score of 6-5 after multiple lightning delays pushed the completion of the game late into the night. The Warriors improved to 26-12 overall and 12-10 with today’s wins.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors sports on Cruisin 98 will be next Wednesday, April 20th when the EC Lady Warriors softball team will host Hinds Community College in a softball doubleheader at the Softball Complex in Decatur.