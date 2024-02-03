EC Warriors Sweep MS Delta Trojans

HomeLeakeEC Warriors Sweep MS Delta Trojans

by
The East Central Community College basketball teams were on home in Decatur today playing a double header hosting the Trojans of Mississippi Delta Community College. The Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Trojans by 11 points, 54-43 to improve their season record to 12-6 overall and 1-3 in the district.

In the Men’s game, the Warriors won their game by 20 points defeating the Trojans 85-65 to improve their season record to 10-9 overall and 2-2 in district play.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Monday, February 5 at 5:30pm with the Warriors hosting the Eagles of Hinds Community College from Raymond.

