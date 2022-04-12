EC Warriors Sweeps Doubleheader Baseball in Decatur

The East Central Community College Warriors baseball team added a couple of wins today hosting the Wolves of Copiah-Lincoln Community College from Wesson. Game one end early in the top of the 7th inning due to the “8 run rule” giving the Warriors a 17-9 victory. In game two, the Warriors won by 4 runs, 9-5. With today’s games the Warriors improve to 24-12 overall and 10-10 in conference play. The Co-Lin Wolves drop to 11-24 overall and 6-14 in the conference.

Our next broadcast of East Central Community College Sports on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for Friday afternoon beginning at 2:00pm when the Warriors baseball team will host the Rangers of Northwest Community College.