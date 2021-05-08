Home » Leake » EC Warriors Win Game One of MJCAA Playoff in Decatur

EC Warriors Win Game One of MJCAA Playoff in Decatur

The East Central Community College Warriors began MJCAA Region 23 playoffs in Decatur tonight playing a best two out of three series with the Rangers of Northwest Community College from Senatobia and came away with a come from behind 5-4 victory. The Warriors were trailing the Rangers 4-2 until the bottom of the 7th inning when three runs in the inning gave them a 5-4 lead which they would hold through the top of the 9th inning to win the opening game of the series. Game two between the teams will began at 2:00pm tomorrow afternoon with game three, if needed, to follow game two. You’ll be able to see a live video stream on eccclive.com or tune in to Cruisin 98.3 for live audio of the game.

