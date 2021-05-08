EC Warriors Win Game One of MJCAA Playoff in Decatur

The East Central Community College Warriors began MJCAA Region 23 playoffs in Decatur tonight playing a best two out of three series with the Rangers of Northwest Community College from Senatobia and came away with a come from behind 5-4 victory. The Warriors were trailing the Rangers 4-2 until the bottom of the 7th inning when three runs in the inning gave them a 5-4 lead which they would hold through the top of the 9th inning to win the opening game of the series. Game two between the teams will began at 2:00pm tomorrow afternoon with game three, if needed, to follow game two. You’ll be able to see a live video stream on eccclive.com or tune in to Cruisin 98.3 for live audio of the game.