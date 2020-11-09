ECCC Crowns Courtney Gill of Carthage as 2020 Homecoming Queen

East Central Community College has crowned Courtney Gill Homecoming Queen at Bailey Stadium on the Decatur campus. Miss Gill, a Carthage native, was voted queen by the student body and is currently a civil engineering major at ECCC. She is also a graduate of Leake Academy.

Additional Members of the 2020 Homecoming Court at East Central Community College in Decatur included (from left) freshman maids Emma Fulcher of Louisville, Kenayzha Germany of Union, Carlie Kitchings of Decatur, and Alex Weir of Newton; 2020 Homecoming Queen Courtney Gill of Carthage; and sophomore maids Olivia Adams of Philadelphia, Jasmin Brooks of Collinsville, Maurin Dooley of Meridian, and Alana McMullan of Decatur. The queen and her court were presented during a special ceremony Thursday, Nov. 5, at Bailey Stadium. (EC Photo)

Courtney Gill received her crown from College President Dr. Brent Gregory (right). At left is 2019 queen Parker Breland of Union who presented the new queen with a bouquet of roses. Gill, who was selected by vote of the student body, is a civil engineering major who attended Leake Academy. (EC Photo)