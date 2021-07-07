ECCC’s Phi Beta Lambda’s Bring Home Top Honors – Included Are Local Students

East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda members recently took top honors during the group’s National Leadership Conference held virtually during May and June. Twelve ECCC students competed in 11 different events.

Winners included Lillie Chapman of Philadelphia, Sierra Mallory of Philadelphia, Brian Pace of Collinsville, James Wall of Decatur and Thomas White of Louisville, first place, parliamentary procedures; Keisha Torres of Morton, second place, local chapter annual business report;

Sydni Goldman of Pelahatchie, second place, small business management plan; Cezar Arroyo Torres of Morton, Kristi Davis of Enterprise and Keisha Torres, second place, website design; Lakayla McCune of Decatur, Pace, and Carmen Rodriguez of Carthage, third place, financial services; Ashley Aycock of Rose Hill and McCune, fourth place, integrated marketing campaign; Chapman, Mallory, and Wall, fifth place, strategic analysis and decision making; and Cezar Arroyo Torres, sixth place, community service project.

Individual award winners included Chapman who was inducted into Phi Beta Lamda’s Who’s Who in Mississippi, and Christy Ferguson, who received special recognition as a local chapter advisor for Mississippi.

Theta Chi also received a third place award in Fundraising for the March of Dimes and received Gold Seal recognition.