Facebook is Offering Cash Grants and Ad Credits to Help Businesses

Facebook Small Business Grants Program is offering 100 Million Dollars in Cash Grants and Ad Credits. According to Facebook.com the funds will be available for up to 30,000 people in 30 countries including across the United States. The purpose of the grants program is to support businesses that are experiencing disruption from the Coronavirus outbreak. The program can help with concerns such as rent costs, customer connections, and operational expenses. For more information https://www.facebook.com/business/boost/grant