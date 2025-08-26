Former Starbuck Frontman and Greenville Mississippi’s own Bruce Blackman says the Moonlight still Feels Right!

Greenville Mississippi’s own Bruce Blackman, the former member of Eternity’s Child and Starbuck joined Brian for a conversation about growing up in Greenville. How Starbucks’s Moonlight Feel Right was a true story about how he and wife Peggy got together, including how she was dating an Ole Miss Football standout when they met.

Bruce talks about meeting Dick Clark, appearances on The Mike Douglas Show, Solid Gold and many others. Bruce has a new single Jim’s Cafe which was a song he wrote for a high school reunion, inspired by the actual cafe in Greenville and more. Request both Starbucks Moonlight Feels Right and “Jim’s Cafe” and listen for it on Cruisin 98! Listen to the interview by pressing the word here

For more information on Bruce to purchase the single, visit bruceblackman.com