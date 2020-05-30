Home » Leake » FREE Covid Testing Today in Red Water Community, Carthage

FREE Covid Testing Today in Red Water Community, Carthage

Posted on

FREE testing continues today in Red Water community. UMMC and the MSDH are providing free drive-through Covid-19 testing today, May 30th, at the Red Water Facility in Carthage. “Anyone who has crossed paths with a Covid-19 positive person or who is experiencing any symptoms can now get tested but you must pre-register,” according to UMMC. To schedule an appointment register with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone.
Address is – Red Water Facility Building, 535 Red Water Road – Today – May 30th

Submit a Comment