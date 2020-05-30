FREE Covid Testing Today in Red Water Community, Carthage

FREE testing continues today in Red Water community. UMMC and the MSDH are providing free drive-through Covid-19 testing today, May 30th, at the Red Water Facility in Carthage. “Anyone who has crossed paths with a Covid-19 positive person or who is experiencing any symptoms can now get tested but you must pre-register,” according to UMMC. To schedule an appointment register with the C Spire app, see link- https://www.umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html or call 601-496-7200 if you do not have a smart phone.

Address is – Red Water Facility Building, 535 Red Water Road – Today – May 30th