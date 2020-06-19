Free Testing Tomorrow In Carthage

Free Covid-19 testing is back in Carthage tomorrow, June 20th. Free pre-screening is required through an online questionnaire at https://umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Screening.html

Also, Health professionals from the UMMC Center for Telehealth are available at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

To date hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. A total of 3,749 people at 99 one-day testing sites statewide, plus another 7,816 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and West Street Farmers Market, for a total of 11,565 tested.

496 people have tested positive in Leake County and 16 have died overall.

Testing this Saturday June 20th, 2020-Leake County: Carthage Coliseum, 729 E. Main St., Carthage