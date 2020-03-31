Funeral Arrangements for Carthage Fire Chief Robin Jones

Service Arrangements For

Chief Robin Jones

Due to the family request, there will be no visitation for Fire Chief Rob Jones.

The gravesite service will be at New Providence Baptist Church on Hwy. 429 at 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The funeral procession will be leaving Wilcox Funeral Home at 9:40 going down Hwy. 35 to Hwy. 25 pass the fire station.

If anyone would like to line up along the highway in front of the fire department to honor our beloved fire chief, please line up no later than 9:30.

Thank you,

(from the Office and Desk of Mayor Mary Ann Vivians)