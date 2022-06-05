Golden Knights to Jump into Redstone’s Army Birthday Celebration

The United States Army Parachute Team – popularly known as the Golden Knights – are scheduled to jump into Redstone Arsenal’s celebration honoring the Army’s 247th birthday on June 11 with a precision free-fall that demonstrates their formidable capabilities.

The Golden Knights aerial demonstration is scheduled to take off above the Redstone Gateway near Gate 9 at 6:30 p.m., adding to a birthday celebration featuring a Cruise-In Car Show, craft and food vendors, music, a kid’s fun zone and an extensive fireworks show. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to welcome the Golden Knights to our Army birthday celebration,” said Redstone Garrison Commander Col. Glenn Mellor. “This celebration has something for everyone. It is our hope that the local community will celebrate this birthday with us and come out to enjoy all of these events.”

This is the second year the Redstone Gateway has hosted the Army’s birthday celebration. Last year, the event attracted about 2,000 attendees. The event will be held throughout the Redstone Gateway area just north of Redstone’s Gate 9 on Research Park Boulevard/Rideout road.

The Golden Knights demonstration will be followed by a birthday cake cutting ceremony. The celebration will continue with music by DJ Slim Robb as attendees enjoy the car show, kid’s fun zone, and shopping with about 75 craft and food vendors. The celebration concludes at about 8:30 p.m. with a fireworks display.

The Golden Knights conduct worldwide parachute demonstrations to showcase Army capabilities to the American public and to enhance the Army’s recruiting efforts as the “Official Ambassadors of the Army.” They have performed more than 21,000 shows in all 50 states and 48 countries, reaching more than 20,000 people per show. Activated in 1961, the Golden Knights are one of three Department of Defense-sanctioned aerial demonstration teams, along with the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels.